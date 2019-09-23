SIJHL players volunteer for Red Lake cleanup

Cleanup continues in Red Lake after last week's devastating wind storm, and even its local junior hockey players are getting involved.

Winds exceeding 120 km/h tore through Red Lake on Friday, causing heavy damage to private and commercial property, downing trees, knocking out power, and even tearing the roof off the Red Lake Regional Heritage Centre.

Red Lake Mayor Fred Mota said the centre houses a number of historical artifacts, and work was underway to move them to another site while the damage to the centre was assessed.

And luckily, he said, community members were quick to get involved, including the Red Lake Miners, who play in the Superior International Junior Hockey League, whose Friday game was cancelled due to the storm.

"They were able to go into the building," Mota said. "They covered numerous items, due to water leaking into the building, and also removed some of the artifacts."

Mota said an artifact specialist is en route, as well, to help move the remaining artifacts to a safe site.

Red Lake declared a state of emergency on Saturday to assist with the cleanup.

Many private homes had shingles or eavestroughs torn off, he said, and while hydro has been restored, some parts of Red Lake were powerless for 48 hours after the storm.

There were no injuries, however, in the storm.

"Here in Red Lake, people help people," Mota said. "That was our message going out. We checked on all of our neighbours to ensure everyone was doing well."

A 'wind burst'

Red Lake has also partnered with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), which was helping remove trees that were blocking driveways and roadways in Red Lake have been removed, so traffic is flowing again.

"There's lots of trees still down," he said. "There's a lot of property owners, residents and commercial properties, that are experiencing fallen trees."

"We've had reports of people losing 50, 60 trees."

Mota said Environment Canada classified the storm as a "wind burst."

"We've had no reports, as of yet, that a tornado occurred," he said. "We never saw any funnel clouds, or anything like that."