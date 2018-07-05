OPP seeking public's help to solve Red Lake break and enter

Police in Red Lake, Ont., are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for breaking and entering.

The Red Lake/Ear Falls Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of break and enter into a business in the 200 block of Howey Street in Red Lake.

Sometime between 10:00 p.m. on June 26 and 5:00 a.m. on June 27, somebody broke into the business and stole a quantity of alcohol and cash, OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday.

They're encouraging anyone with information about the crime to contact the Red Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).