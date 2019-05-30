Pilot, passenger dead after small plane crashes southwest of Red Lake, Ont., OPP says

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday morning about 65 kilometres southwest of the town of Red Lake, Ontario Provincial Police announced in a written release Thursday.

Around 9:50 a.m. on May 29, the Red Lake OPP Detachment received a report of a downed aircraft and forest fire in the area of Domain Lake.

Police stated that investigators determined both the pilot and the passenger were dead.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigators are on their way to the site of the downed Piper Super Cruise PA-12, which is generally a three-seat aircraft.

However, Eric Collard, a TSB spokesperson, said the team may not be able to reach the area on Thursday "because of the fact it is in a remote area and they require helicopter access, there are some variables in the equation."

An OPP emergency response team and forensic unit, along with Ontario Forensic Pathology Services - Forensic Anthropology (OFPS) are assisting in the investigation.