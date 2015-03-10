Marina Park festival grounds getting overhaul thanks to government funding

The festival area at Prince Arthur's Landing in Thunder Bay, Ont., is getting an overhaul thanks to funding from the federal and provincial governments.

Funding of $6.6 million for six recreational infrastructure projects in northwestern Ontario was announced Tuesday.

In Thunder Bay, the funds will go to reorienting the stage at Prince Arthur's Landing; other work to be done in the area includes upgrading electrical and backstage infrastructure, and making health and safety improvements.

"Infrastructure upgrades to the festival area at Prince Arthur's Landing will help to make this premier local destination an even more attractive celebration space in our community," Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said in a statement. "Thanks to the funding from Infrastructure Canada, we are able to enhance our waterfront concert experience and look forward to our post-pandemic concerts once again filling the waterfront with people and live entertainment."

Mauro told CBC News on Wednesday that the work at Prince Arthur's Landing is scheduled to begin in 2022 and will likely take a couple of years to complete.

The project, Mauro said, will cost about $5 million, which will be split between the federal and provincial governments and the city.

Elsewhere in the region, the Red Rock Recreation Centre is receiving funds to install new siding, a new roof, flooring, bowling lanes, and a ventilation system in the gym. New accessible doors and a new furnace will also be installed.

More of the funding will go to making improvements at recreation and community centres in Nipigon, Schreiber, Sioux Narrows, and Thunder Bay's Centre Francophone.

The federal government is providing $3.6 million of the total funding, while the province is providing about $3 million. The remainder is coming from the municipalities.

"Community and recreation centres are at the heart of where people want to live, work and raise their families," Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna said in a statement.

"Federal funding for six projects in Northwestern Ontario will help revitalize and improve access to community fitness centres, pools, and multi-use facilities so that residents can enjoy them for generations to come."