'It's not business as usual': Realtors in Thunder Bay adapt to changes amid COVID-19

The realty sector is among the many businesses that are having to adapt to changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diane Erickson, manager and broker for Street City Realty, said agents have been made an essential service to help people who absolutely need to buy or sell a home at this time.

"Realtors in Thunder Bay and in my office have been given the protocols of what to do when we go show a house. These protocols are put in for essential people, for people who have to buy or sell at this time," she said in an interview with CBC.

Real estate agent services are considered to be an essential service by the provincial government, but measures put in place amid the pandemic forbid any kind of open house events.

Erickson said the changes do not mean "business as usual", but instead ensure necessary realty transactions can be made during the pandemic.

"Say you sold your house on conditional, meaning it's a firm deal. It's going to close soon and you have to find a house. Those people we still have to look after," explained Erikson.

When a realtor has to show a house, Erickson said there are a set of protocols in place that explain how to sanitize a house prior to possible buyers entering.

"This is not the time to bring...your kids, your parents, anybody else. It's the time you go look at the house, if you have to," she said.

Erickson added that virtual tours would be the best solution during this time, except for the fact that 95 percent of potential buyers will not purchase a home after participating in a virtual tour.

Home inspections are another aspect that have changed due to the pandemic. Before COVID-19 it was customary for buyers to attend the inspection, but now, according to Erikson, home inspectors are going in alone.

Erickson also explained that private house sellers have "no rules" at this time, which she believes is creating possible risks for families.

"Unfortunately the privates have no rules. So I am not against somebody trying to sell privately, but in my opinion this is not the time to do it. If you are selling your home privately do you know who's coming into your house? Do you know the questions to ask? Realtors do," she said.

When concerns surrounding COVID-19 come to an end, Erickson said she expects the real estate industry will go back to the original way of operating, which is face-to-face.

"You might see some more virtual tours that are probably good for our industry, but I honestly think we'll go back to being a face-to-face. We want to meet with you, we want to know our client and what better way than to meet them face-to-face," said Erickson.