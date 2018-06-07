RCMP in Halifax investigate alleged fraud involving puppy purchased from Thunder Bay, Ontario

RCMP in Halifax are investigating an alleged scam involving a puppy, which was to be shipped from Thunder Bay, Ont., to the city in eastern Canada.

In a media release, the RCMP said they were contacted after the victim made arrangements to purchase a Golden Retriever from a website.

The puppy was to be shipped from Thunder Bay to Halifax by air, and the victim paid $2,800 to cover the flight and additional costs.

When the seller asked for additional money to cover pet insurance, the victim became suspicious and contacted police.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident, and advise people to be cautious when buying online.