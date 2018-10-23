Fire fighters battle Monday night duplex blaze in Thunder Bay, Ont.

More than 20 fire fighters were at the scene of a fire in a duplex on the 400 block of Ray Blvd., in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Monday evening.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a call around 9 p.m. about smoke coming from the home, officials stated in a written release Tuesday.

14 fire crews arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming from a rear second story window. A second alarm was called, which brought two more pumpers and another eight fire fighters to the scene.

Fire crews said they forced the front door opened and the pumper crew entered the main floor with a 45 mm attack hose.

Crews also used a Thermal Imaging Camera to peer through the smoke and found higher levels of heat coming from the basement, where they found a mattress and a few pieces of furniture in flames.

The fire was contained to the basement, according to Tuesday's statement, and the residents of the other side of the duplex were able to return to their home once the air inside was checked for toxic gas.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue officials said residents of the home which caught on fire were not present at the time and no one was injured.

The fire damage to the home was minimal but there is smoke damage through all three floors.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, fire officials said it is not considered suspicious.