Skip to Main Content
The Toronto Raptors' quest for the NBA championship hitting the big screen
Thunder Bay·New

The Toronto Raptors' quest for the NBA championship hitting the big screen

The Toronto Raptors' quest for NBA championship glory is coming to the big screen.

Cineplex bringing the NBA Finals to theatres across Canada, including Silver City Thunder Bay

CBC News ·
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard hoists the NBA Eastern Conference championship trophy on May 25 following a 100-94 win over Milwaukee in Game 6. The Raptors will now play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, and every game of that series will be shown at SilverCity Thunder Bay. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors' quest for NBA championship glory is coming to the big screen.

Cineplex has announced it's hosting NBA Finals viewing parties at theatres across Canada — including SilverCity Thunder Bay.

Tickets are free, but are limited to two per person.

The first party is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday, when the Toronto Raptors host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Tickets are available at the SilverCity Thunder Bay box office.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

External Links