The Toronto Raptors' quest for the NBA championship hitting the big screen
The Toronto Raptors' quest for NBA championship glory is coming to the big screen.
Cineplex bringing the NBA Finals to theatres across Canada, including Silver City Thunder Bay
The Toronto Raptors' quest for NBA championship glory is coming to the big screen.
Cineplex has announced it's hosting NBA Finals viewing parties at theatres across Canada — including SilverCity Thunder Bay.
Tickets are free, but are limited to two per person.
The first party is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday, when the Toronto Raptors host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Tickets are available at the SilverCity Thunder Bay box office.