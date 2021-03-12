Ram chases cyclist on road just outside of Thunder Bay city limits

If you are a person who walks, runs or bikes on roads in northwestern Ontario, you know that run-ins with pets and wildlife are not out of the ordinary.

Sometimes it is a dog or cat, other times a deer or maybe a fox. There may even be the occasional chicken or cow.

But last week, Thunder Bay-based cycling enthusiast Keith Ailey had the strangest encounter of his cycling life.

Ailey was chased by a black sheep ram on Townline Road, just west of the city.

"So I'm coming down from the north end and I see something black across the road, you know, maybe 300 metres in front of me," said Ailey. "And it was pretty big for a dog and really hairy. I see lots of dogs and it was too small for a bear."

The animal turned out to be a ram, with quite a formidable set of horns.

Ailey said the shaggy black ram stopped on the side of the road and he as he rode by, he gave it a look.

That seemed to be a trigger.

"As soon as I went past him, he did a full-on sprint," said Ailey. "He was kind of charging and making some some grunts or pretty deep baas at the very least."

Ailey said he wonders if his fluorescent clothing and the flashing lights on his bike may have set the ram off.

He said it may have also been that the ram had not seen a bike on the road all winter.

Whatever it was, the ram was not impressed.

Keith Ailey says a black sheep ram chased him for over a km. on Townline Rd. , northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont. (photo: Keith Ailey/Facebook )

"I looked back and he was there and you can almost hear its hooves, like on the asphalt," said Ailey. "He was running after me and if I slowed down, he would speed up. And I thought, I wonder if he's going to give me a good shot here."

Ailey said the ram followed him for more than a kilometre and at some point he decided to get out his camera and record video of what was happening. In the video, the ram can be seen right behind Ailey, grunting occasionally as it runs.

Ailey said he finally saw a truck coming in the opposite direction and waved it down. He said he was was worried the ram was going to get hit. The truck slowed and that got the rams attention.

"He kind of went over to the truck and and hung out with him for a little bit," said Ailey. "And I pedaled off. And that was my experience."

Ailey said the whole thing was surreal and fell in a weird area between hilarious and scary.

He said he is also unsure of where the ram came from.

Ailey said he looked for a potential place the ram might have escaped from, but found no clues.

"I couldn't see any farms that had any sheep on that stretch of Townline," said Ailey. "Hopefully he made his way back home, but I couldn't tell you for certain."