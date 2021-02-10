Toronto company fined $65K for Rainy River District workplace accident

A Toronto company has been fined $65,000 over a 2018 workplace accident in the Rainy River District.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said the incident occurred on Oct. 23, 2018, in Barwick, Ontario, at a mill operated by Norbord Inc.

The ministry said a strapping machine — which is used to strap together bundles of oriented strand board (OSB) prior to shipment — was running in automatic mode, when it suddenly shut down.

A worker approached the machine to investigate and found that an edge protector, which the machine automatically puts in place to prevent the straps from causing damage to the edge of the OSB, had fallen off.

The edge protector landed in a spot that prevented the flop gate, also known as an actuator, from moving.

The worker bent over to pick up the edge protector and as soon as he did, the flop gate/actuator moved back into place, which caused the strapping procedure to restart. The part of the machine known as the platen, which hydraulically compresses the bundle, lowered and the worker was caught between that and the bundle of OSB, causing unspecified injuries.

A ministry investigation revealed there were no guards or other devices in place to prevent a worker from accessing the hazardous moving parts of the strapping machine, which is contrary to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the ministry said.

Norbord Inc. pleaded guilty in Fort Frances court on Feb. 4, 2021, and was fined $65,000.

A 25 per cent victim surcharge was also imposed.