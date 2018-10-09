Fort Frances OPP ask for public's help in locating stolen pick-up truck
A silver or grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck was last seen parked in the area of Second Street West
Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle that was last seen on October 7 at approximately 10 a.m.
Police said on October 8, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a resident in Fort Frances contacted the local OPP to report that his truck had been stolen.
The vehicle was last seen parked at a residence in the area of Second Street West in Fort Frances.
A search around the area for the stolen vehicle was unsuccessful and the investigation is ongoing, according to a written release from OPP issued on Tuesday.
Police describe the truck as a silver or grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with the Ontario licence plate number, AE 64393.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this stolen vehicle is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.