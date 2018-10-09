Fort Frances OPP ask for public's help in locating stolen pick-up truck

Ontario Provincial Police in Fort Frances, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen vehicle that was last seen on October 7 at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said on October 8, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a resident in Fort Frances contacted the local OPP to report that his truck had been stolen.

The vehicle was last seen parked at a residence in the area of Second Street West in Fort Frances.

A search around the area for the stolen vehicle was unsuccessful and the investigation is ongoing, according to a written release from OPP issued on Tuesday.

Police describe the truck as a silver or grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with the Ontario licence plate number, AE 64393.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this stolen vehicle is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.