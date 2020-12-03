Province announces funding for new Rainy River school, child care spaces in Kenora

The province has announced funding for a new, consolidated K-12 school in Rainy River, as well as new child care spaces in Kenora.

Over $10 million in provincial dollars for the Rainy River project was announced on Thursday by Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford.

Riverview Public School and Rainy River High School would be combined, creating a new 311-student school for students in kindergarten through Grade 12, in addition to a two-room child care centre.

Heather Campbell, the director of education for the Rainy River District School Board, said older buildings require increased repairs and maintenance.

"Both buildings are aging and they're well below capacity. They're also adjacent," Campbell said, adding daily water flushing is required at the high school.

"We'll have one main office, one library, also enhanced learning spaces, a larger gym to accommodate K-12 in using the gym for physical education."

The board is also consolidating its elementary and high schools in Atikokan, with the tender for the project awarded last month.

Campbell said while the school could be built on the property of the existing schools, the board's trustees directed administration to explore a potential land swap with the town.

Construction is expected to be completed no later than the start of the 2023/2024 school year.

Rickford, who pointed to other recent funding announcements in the Rainy River area, said the town is on the rebound.

"Rainy River is proximal to an open pit gold mine and we would love to see more families settle in that area," Rickford said, adding health care and education are two key factors that are often considered.

"We think a brand-new, fully integrated school is a key part of that attraction and there's economic diversification going down there."

Earlier this week, Rickford also announced nearly $1 million to create 24 new child care spaces through a retrofit project at Keewatin Public School in Kenora.

Rickford said there had been an overwhelming demand for child care spaces in many parts of northwestern Ontario.

"Daycare spaces provide families with more flexibility to have a second income," Rickford said.