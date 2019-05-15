Rainy River school boards awaits final approval on school consolidation

The Rainy River District School Board is hoping the province will issue a much-needed approval so work can begin on its new consolidated school during the upcoming construction season.

The board received approval to merge its existing elementary and high schools into one building two years ago.

"We have done everything up to the point of proceeding to tender," said Heather Campbell, the board's director of education. "We're just waiting for the Ministry of Education to provide approval before we go to tender, and that's a necessary part of the process."

Campbell said the wait for that approval has been long, but notes there is a backlog, due to both the transition in governments and some other, major capital projects also going through the provincial approval process.

"We're hopeful to move as soon as possible to capture that really prime time of construction, during the warm weather months," she said.

The project involves renovating Rainy River High School, so it can house both high school students and those from Riverview Public School, the elementary school next door, Campbell said.

The school will include child care, and a Best Start Hub.

"We've had a lot of back-and-forth with the Ministry of Education," Campbell said. "We're very respectful of the fact that they have an enormous backlog, and they're working their best to support school boards across the province."

"We hope to see an approval to proceed very, very shortly."

When the merger is complete, the Riverview School building will be torn down, Campbell said.

The project is expected to 12-18 months to complete.