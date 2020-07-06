Skip to Main Content
Police investigate suspicious trailer fire in Rainy River, Ont.
Police investigate suspicious trailer fire in Rainy River, Ont.

Rainy River OPP are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a camper trailer.
Rainy River OPP are investigating what they're calling a suspicious fire that destroyed a camper trailer. (CBC)

Provincial police in Rainy Lake, Ont., are investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a camper trailer.

The OPP say they were called to a location on Charles Road, adjacent to Cedar Narrows Road in an unorganized township, at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, with reports of a trailer that had caught fire.

Police said Friday the investigation is ongoing, but no further details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

