New COVID-19 case confirmed in Rainy River District: Northwestern Health Unit

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Rainy River District, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said Monday.

No further details about the case were provided, but the NWHU said anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted directly by public health officials.

The new case is one of five announced in the Rainy River District over the weekend. Four cases were confirmed in the area on Saturday, and one on Sunday.

The NWHU is also warning of increased COVID-19 risk in the Rainy River area, as there were more than 10 active COVID-19 cases in the municipality.

"The risk of transmission of COVID-19 is higher in the Rainy River area," said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, NWHU's medical officer of health, in a statement. "We've seen the devastation that COVID-19 has brought to other areas in Canada, and we need our residents to do everything they can to prevent the spread."

"Now is the time to act and follow the guidelines of the province-wide shutdown," she said. "Do not gather with people outside of your household, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay at least two metres apart from anyone you do not live with."

Low risk of exposure at Emo grocery store

The NWHU is also advising people who shopped at the Cloverleaf Grocery Store in Emo on Dec. 18, 19 and 20 that there's a small chance they were exposed to COVID-19.

Young Hoon said the risk is "very remote," and is based on information from a recent case in the Rainy River District.

Anyone who was at the store on those days is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

The NWHU also announced three new COVID-19 cases in the Kenora area on Friday.

In addition, two cases in individuals who have primary residences outside of the NWHU's service area were also announced Sunday.

The NWHU said the two affected individuals have not been in the region. However, sometimes old addresses are used on lab requisitions, and positive cases are assigned to a health unit based on a person's previous area of residence.