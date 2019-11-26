OPP are investigating after an 18-year-old Timmins man suffered a fatal injury while hunting in the Rainy River District on the weekend.

OPP said the death occurred in Morley Township. OPP officers and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry personnel responded to the incident at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

No further details about the incident have been provided.

On Tuesday, OPP identified the deceased as Brent Secord.

Rainy River OPP, as well as the OPP's Forensic Identification Services and North West Crime Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.