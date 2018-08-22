A man from Rainy River, Ont., says he wants to see the highway contractor in his area pay closer attention to cutting down the grass alongside a stretch of Highway 11.

Richard Trenchard said he drives the roughly 50 kilometres daily from Rainy River to Barwick in northwestern Ontario. Trenchard said he's worried about how high the grass and brush at various sections has gotten this summer.

"That's where the deer hide, of course," he said, adding that his concerns surround the potential for collisions, should the animals dart out onto the highway. "If a deer is hiding in that edge of the roadway, [a driver] won't have a chance to stop and miss that deer."

"We know that there's going to be the deer there, we know that, at this time of year they have their young and they're sometimes not thinking and they will run out in front of you."

Trenchard said those concerns are amplified during dawn and dusk times.

Richard Trenchard says he's worried that the long grass will increases the risk that drivers will collide with deer. (Richard Trenchard)

He said he's been in touch with Emcon Services — the highway maintenance contractor in the area — over social media about the issue and was told that, recently, the contractor had been having some issues with equipment.

Those issues have been resolved, Emcon's president, Frank Rizzardo, told CBC News.

Rizzardo added that he will speak with his company's operations officials in the area to review whether scheduling decisions around grass cutting along Highway 11 are "appropriate."

The Ministry of Transportation, who oversees the highway maintenance contractors working in the province, said a two metre width of vegetation from the road edge is supposed to be mowed when it approaches 60 centimetres tall.

Beyond those two metres, the province said trimming is done regularly "to varying degrees."