Rainy River First Nations report positive COVID-19 case
A member of a northwestern Ontario Indigenous community has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual is a member of Rainy River First Nations, the community said in a statement posted online.
Rainy River First Nations said Fort Frances Tribal Area Health Services has been in direct communication with the individual, and begun contact tracing.
Community health nurses have also been in contact with anyone who may have had close contact.
No further details about the case have yet been provided.