Rainy River emergency department moved after sprinkler pipe breaks

Staff at the Rainy River Health Centre in northwestern Ontario will have to make some adjustments after a sprinkler pipe broke in the facility on Thursday morning.

Riverside Health Care, which operates the facility, said in a statement that three areas suffered significant water damage. Due to ongoing repairs, the emergency department has been moved to the acute inpatient rooms, adjacent to the main registration area.

The movement of the emergency department means the health centre is unable to admit acute patients. Any new patients from the west end of the Rainy River District will be admitted to either the Emo Health Centre or LaVerendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances.

Riverside Health said it is still assessing the damage caused by the pipe break, but expects repairs to take at least three months.