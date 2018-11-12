Farmers in the Rainy River District near Fort Frances, Ont., have a new worry, besides the weather. It's the potential closure of the local abattoir.

Rainy River District Regional Abattoir Inc., is a non-profit, run by a local board, which includes farmers as well as meat processors, those who turn large cuts of meat into items like steaks or sausages.

The abattoir is one of three in northwestern Ontario, and the closest to the majority of beef farmers in the southwest corner of the province.

"I can't even imagine [if it was gone]," said Kim-Jo Bliss, a farmer near Emo, Ont., and also a board member at the abattoir.

Bliss said some farmers sell their cattle at auction, where they are sent for processing in other regions. However, farmers who want to sell their product locally, or direct to consumers, need the abattoir to keep their product in the area.

"That is a big part of your income when you are finishing these animals, and selling them."

Cows near the barn at Kim-Jo Bliss' farm near Emo, Ont. Bliss will process some of her cows at the nearby Rainy River District Abattoir. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Bliss said the impact on farmers - and consumers - is larger than you may think at first glance. Animals raised in the Rainy River District are sold throughout northwestern Ontario.

"The guys that are running to all of the farmers markets, you know, even to Thunder Bay but north too. It's Kenora, and further, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake."

The abattoir is also licensed for poultry, with farmers from around the region bringing their chickens to the Rainy River facility. It's that service that helps keep the abattoir running through the summer, Bliss said.

The issue for the facility is high property taxes, pegged at $20,000 plus per year, said Steve Loshaw, the secretary of the board.

He said the board wants to have more animals flow through the facility, but even then, it still may not be sustainable.

"We're trying to promote a little bit more, and look at getting into the processing end of it, where there's a little higher profit and hopefully we can make it sustainable," he said.

"But I'm not sure we can do it even with that if that property tax remains so high."

Other challenges include getting government approval to process meat, besides just slaughter.

Bliss said some farmers also don't like to market their own cattle, and would rather bring them to a sales barn, than deal with the slaughtering and processing.

"It's really sad," Bliss quipped, that the board is constantly fundraising to keep the facility open.

"It's hard. We have done so much fundraising just to keep the doors open."