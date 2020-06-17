Rainy River First Nations COVID-19 test being redone

A member of Rainy River First Nations is being re-tested for COVID-19 after a review called the results of an earlier test into question.

The community this week reported it had one positive COVID-19 case.

However, in an update posted on Facebook Tuesday, the community said the test was reviewed, and the results are "indeterminate."

Therefore, the community member is being re-tested, and results will be announced when available.

The community said the individual is asymptomatic, and the risk of transmission is "very low."