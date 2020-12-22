5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Rainy River District

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Rainy River region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said Tuesday.

The NWHU is warning of increased COVID-19 activity in the Rainy River District, particularly affecting the Town of Rainy River, where several new cases have been identified over the last week.

No further information has been provided about the individuals, but the NWHU said it's following up with them, and anyone identified as a close contact will be contacted directly.

In a media release, the NWHU reminded everyone to "to assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, good hand hygiene, not touching their face, and wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge."