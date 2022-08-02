Fort Frances man killed in Rainy Lake watercraft collision

A 65-year-old Fort Frances man is dead following a personal watercraft collision on Rainy Lake.

OPP said officers were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. July 29 with reports of an individual who was unconscious following a collision on the lake.

Responding OPP officers found the Koochiching County Sheriff's Office already had a boat in the water, and were able to depart for the scene, while members of the public attempted life-saving measures on the victim.

The victim was transported by police to the Rainy Lake Medical Centre in International Falls, Minn., where he was later pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified by police as Brian Sanders.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.