Rainfall warnings in effect for much of northwestern Ontario

Several areas of northwestern Ontario are bracing for heavy rain over the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for several parts of the region on Thursday, including Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, and Fort Frances. A number of other places, including Marathon, Nipigon, and Greenstone, are under special weather statements advising of rain.

The Thunder Bay area is forecasted to receive the most rain, with as much as 80 millimetres possible. Other areas are expected to receive between 20 and 50 mm.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said the rain is expected to continue through Friday night or early Saturday morning, with showers still likely this weekend.

"There are some thunderstorms embedded into the rain. There will be some heavy downpours," Cheng said.

Satellite radar showed rain across many areas of northwestern Ontario as of noon on Thursday. (John Sauder/CBC)

On Thursday, power outages in the Nipigon, Red Rock, and Dorion area resulted in several morning school closures and transportation cancellations.

Hydro One's outage map indicated over 2,000 customers were without power in the area east of Thunder Bay, but the issue has since been resolved.

The Superior North Catholic District School Board announced that St. Hilary Catholic School in Red Rock and St. Edward Catholic School in Nipigon would be closed for the day. Meanwhile, the Superior-Greenstone District School Board closed its schools for the morning but reopened at noon.

The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium said school bus transportation will remain cancelled for the day.