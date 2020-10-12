Heavy rains in forecast for Thunder Bay area

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, Environment Canada said.

The agency has issued rainfall warnings for the Nipigon, Marathon, Beardmore, and Superior North areas due to Monday's projected rainfall, which is expected to become heavy in the afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

Environment Canada also issued special weather statements for Thunder Bay, Cloud Bay, and Dorion, where 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is expected, although some areas could receive up to 50 millimetres by Tuesday morning.

Localized flooding is also possible, the agency said.