Heavy rainfall in Thunder Bay-area forecast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several areas in Northwestern Ontario due to expected heavy rainfall.

The rain is expected to begin falling Thursday afternoon and continue through the night, before tapering off late Friday.

Environment Canada said the Thunder Bay, Cloud Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Atikokan, Upsala, Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances, and Rainy Lake areas should expect 30-50 mm of rain by late Friday.

No rainfall warnings have yet been issued, but Environment Canada said that may be required as the event draws closer.