Thunder Bay

Up to 50 mm of rain expected in some parts of northern Ontario

Environment Canada is warning of "significant" rainfall in some parts of northern Ontario this week.

Rainfall to continue through to Wednesday afternoon

CBC News ·
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for some parts of northern Ontario, warning of heavy rainfall this week. (Environment Canada)

The agency says more than 50 millimetres could fall on some areas, with rainfall expected to start Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

Special weather statements are in effect as of Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:

  • Webequie
  • Geraldton
  • Manitouwadge
  • Hornepayne
  • Lake Nipigon
  • Nipigon
  • Marathon
  • Superior North

Environment Canada said the rainfall is due to a low pressure system that was expected to track east across Lake Superior on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are also in the forecast and rainfall warnings may also be issued.

