Up to 50 mm of rain expected in some parts of northern Ontario

Environment Canada is warning of "significant" rainfall in some parts of northern Ontario this week.

The agency says more than 50 millimetres could fall on some areas, with rainfall expected to start Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

Special weather statements are in effect as of Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:

Webequie

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Lake Nipigon

Nipigon

Marathon

Superior North

Environment Canada said the rainfall is due to a low pressure system that was expected to track east across Lake Superior on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are also in the forecast and rainfall warnings may also be issued.