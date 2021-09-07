Up to 50 mm of rain expected in some parts of northern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning of "significant" rainfall in some parts of northern Ontario this week.
Rainfall to continue through to Wednesday afternoon
Environment Canada is warning of "significant" rainfall in some parts of northern Ontario this week.
The agency says more than 50 millimetres could fall on some areas, with rainfall expected to start Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.
Special weather statements are in effect as of Tuesday afternoon for the following areas:
- Webequie
- Geraldton
- Manitouwadge
- Hornepayne
- Lake Nipigon
- Nipigon
- Marathon
- Superior North
Environment Canada said the rainfall is due to a low pressure system that was expected to track east across Lake Superior on Tuesday.
Thunderstorms are also in the forecast and rainfall warnings may also be issued.