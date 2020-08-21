Rainbow crosswalks sign of acceptance for LGBTQ community in Thunder Bay, Ont.

New rainbow crosswalks are being installed across the city of Thunder Bay Ont., adding not just a pop of colour, but also a dash of hope and acceptance into the community.

The crosswalks aim to celebrate the LGBTQ community, and are being installed in partnership between Thunder Pride and the City of Thunder Bay.

"You know it's really exciting to see our community come together and develop a project that looks like it does, and supports the community. Not just those that are out and proud but those who are still struggling with their identity," said Jason Veltri, chair of Thunder Pride.

Two colourful crosswalks, one that's rainbow and one that's made up of colours of the transgender flag, have been installed the intersection of Bay Street and Algoma Street. A third crosswalk is scheduled to be completed in the coming weeks at the intersection of Donald Street and May Street.

Paving the way for diversity

The project is something that's been in the works since last November when Thunder Bay city council unanimously voted to support the crosswalks. But Veltri said the idea was sparked last August when Coun. Andrew Foulds pointed to examples of rainbow crosswalks in other cities, and wanted to localize the trend.

"Things like this simply scream out: you are welcome here, you are safe here, we want you here, and our community is better with all of you here," said Foulds. "Things like this crosswalk...symbolizes a broader strength of this community."

As a highschool teacher, Foulds said he often sees how difficult self-acceptance and community acceptance can be for youth in the LGBTQ community, adding the project was something that was important to him.

Foulds said he hopes the new installations give the city "momentum" to do similar projects, which would amplify the diversity of the Thunder Bay community, and he said he "tips his hat" to Thunder Pride for the work they've put in to get crosswalks completed.

"We as Thunder Pride believe that a partnership with the city was the most important part of this, that providing an ownership opportunity to our community to raise the funds necessary to split the cost was very important," said Veltri.

Crews from North-West Lines work to paint a crosswalk that represents the transgender flag. Jason Veltri, chair of Thunder Pride, says a crosswalk with this colour scheme builds on the rainbow crosswalk idea, and is something not a lot of other cities have. (Thunder Pride/Facebook)

The city of Thunder Bay and Thunder Pride funded the project with the support of the installer, North-West Lines, who is covering half of the project's cost.

Improvements made after public concern

Since Thursday, North-West Lines have been working to perfect the Algoma area crosswalks, where they've used a thermoplastic material to achieve the look.

"They went back to improve the Algoma street rainbow crosswalk today due to some outcry on social media....So with working with the city and the contractor we were able to get that spruced up, top notch and it looks fantastic," said Veltri.

But apart from the look of the project, Veltri said the crosswalk is more than just paint or plastic on the road.

"We've got a lot of work to do within our community to get rid of racism and hate and bigotry. But this is one small step, and this crosswalk is one symbol that you're heard, you're seen, and you're accepted within our community," he said.

Veltri added the new colourful instalments came at a time when the community needed some uplifting. This year's Pride events had to be re-imagined due to COVID-19, which meant the city's tenth annual pride parade had to be cancelled.

"We're ten years into Pride in Thunder Bay and for this project to come to life now in the midst of you know, one of the worst global pandemics...there's just a little bit of hope provided to those that don't see their themselves in our community or don't feel comfortable in our community," he said.

Veltri said Thunder Pride is planning to hold a public ceremony to recognize the new instalments in the future.