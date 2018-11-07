Officials from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit are urging residents in rural communities to test their homes for radon after a study showed that more than half the homes in Oliver Paipoonge have high levels of the odourless gas.

According to the health unit's epidemiologist, Erica Sawula, homes in both Oliver Paipoonge and Marathon were tested for radon "during the home heating season of 2017 to 2018." The test results showed that 65 per cent of homes in Oliver Paipoonge and 17 per cent of homes in Marathon have high levels of radon.

"To put these results in context, on average across Ontario, about five per cent of homes have high radon levels," Sawula explained.

She said radon tests in Thunder Bay in 2014 to 2015 showed that approximately 16 per cent of homes in the northwestern Ontario city had high levels of radon, however, that number also varied depending on "the wards that people lived in."

"We had one ward that had, I think, about 43 per cent of the homes had high levels," Sawula said, "so it sort of varies throughout areas."

She said the high number of radon in homes in Oliver Paipoonge was "anticipated because it was a rural area," and studies in Thunder Bay showed that areas "with a semi-rural composition did have higher levels."

However Sawula said, the results were still "troubling."

'No safe level of radon' for daily exposure

Sawula said that although there are "no safe levels of radon to be exposed to daily," based on the Canada Health guideline, exposure to radon levels "at or above 200 becquerel per metre cube of air, present a health risk to people."

She said the full report on the recent radon test in Oliver Paipoonge and Marathon shows a break down of the percentage of homes with radon levels above the 200 level in each community.

"So we show the proportion of homes tested that had the 200 or higher, but we also go on to show the proportion that had 400 or higher, which was 22 per cent, and then 600 or higher was 13 per cent," Sawula explained, adding that in Marathon 17 per cent of the homes had levels 200 or higher and only 2 per cent of homes showed levels 600 or higher.

She said it's "imperative" for people who live in areas with high levels of radon to test their homes.

"We're hoping to raise awareness that radon is present in northwestern Ontario and in the Thunder Bay district," Sawula said. "Everyone should be testing their homes for radon because even houses right next door to each other can have very different levels."

The full report can be viewed on the Thunder Bay District Health Unit site.