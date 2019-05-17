It's been nearly 25 years since officials from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit saw a confirmed, human rabies case in northwestern Ontario. However, that doesn't mean people shouldn't be extremely careful and continue to be vigilant if they get bitten or scratched by any animal.

"Human rabies is extremely rare in this area ... but animal rabies on the other hand exists around Canada ... and if you look at Ontario as a whole, there's typically approximately 1500 confirmed animal rabies cases found per year and they are mostly bats, skunks and foxes," manager of environmental health, Lee Siesewerda explained.

A Vancouver, B.C. man died over the weekend six weeks after being bitten by an infected bat on Vancouver island.

"Obviously it's big news when someone dies of rabies in Canada, because it's so rare," he said. "I don't even know when the last time it would have happened in Ontario."

He said rabies in humans is fatal, which is why it is important for people to not only report a bite or scratch from a mammal, but also get your pets vaccinated.

"Once a person starts showing signs of rabies, it's almost always fatal, " he added. "There's regulation that requires all physicians - nurse practitioners, veterinarians, police officers - it imposes a legal obligation on them to report any bite or scratch from a mammal that has broken skin on a human, they have to report it to the local health unit."

Over 300 cases of possible rabies cases are investigated per year here in Thunder Bay, he said, and about a dozen of those people are vaccinated for rabies as a precaution.

The little brown bat is one of the species known to carry rabies. A 21-year-old Parksville, B.C., man died on Saturday from rabies after coming into contact with an infected bat on Vancouver Island this spring. (Submitted by Cory Olson)

"We haven't had a case of human rabies in a really long time, but we do know that it's out there in the wildlife. So it can be transferred of course, you can either interact with wildlife yourself, or your pet could potentially interact with wildlife and then get it," Siesewerda said.

He said the last domestic animal that the health unit tested positive for rabies was about 12 years ago.

"It is really uncommon," he said, adding that part of the reason is due to anti-rabies programs as well as investigating all bites that are reported.

If the animal that has bitten the victim has died or cannot be found, then a vaccination is given as a precaution.