Quetico Provincial Park backcountry remains closed due to forest fire situation

The backcountry of Quetico Provincial Park, located over 150 kilometres from Thunder Bay, Ont., will stay closed as four forest fires continue to burn in the park as of Friday.

Quetico Park officials announced the precautionary closure on Aug. 17 as fire activity increased, with hopes of reopening the area of the park in early September. As of Friday, the car campground at the park remains open.

"We have been lucky in the last week or so, to finally receive some good rain in our area. You know, once conditions are safe to reopen, the backcountry will do so," said Trevor Gibb, Quetico Provincial Park Superintendent.

Closure of the backcountry area at the park is a rare event, with only two other closures on record due to forest fires. Gibb said the interior of the park was closed for part of the summer in 1936, and again in 1980.

"We really had to check the history books for this one," said Gibb in an interview with CBC. " It seems like it's about a one in every fifty-year event here."

While complete closures are rare, forest fires in the park are not all that uncommon year-to-year for Quetico Park. However, Gibb said more hectares of land have burned in the park this year than average.

"Fire in our part of the world has always been a part of the natural ecosystem and regeneration from fire and the mosaic of forest types and ages that natural fire leaves on the landscape is just a natural part of the world here," explained Gibb.

"So really, the fires that we're experiencing this year, will just contribute to that natural cycle. So, you know, people paddling through the areas that were burnt this year, in future years will sort of get to see the beginning of that cycle of renewal in the park," he continued.

Over 70 fires burn in the northwest

Gibb said while forest fires are a natural occurrence, Quetico Provincial Park will continue to adapt to the changing climate, especially as the fire season changes in the northwest.

In the rest of the northwest, 72 forest fires burn as of Friday afternoon. Three fires, including two in Quetico Provincial Park and one in the Red Lake District, are listed as not under control by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Of the active fires, 24 are located in the Red Lake District, and 31 are located in the Sioux Lookout District.

According to Ontario's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, the wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate across the northwest region with pockets of high hazard in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon Districts.