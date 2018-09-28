Ontario will 'duly consult' on resource projects, government says in wake of Landore ruling

The Ontario government says it is committed to working with Indigenous communities as it moves forward on natural resource projects.

That statement in the provincial legislature on Thursday from natural resources minister Jeff Yurek comes in the wake of a court ruling this past summer that nullified a gold exploration permit the previous Liberal government awarded to Landore Resources.

The court ruled that the previous administration didn't properly consult with Eabametoong First Nation before issuing the mining permit, saying that it made little effort in ensuring the community was involved.

Yurek didn't address the Landore case specifically when responding to a question from Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa asking whether the government would respect the court's decision over proper consultation.

"We are committed as a government to bringing good jobs back to this province and northern Ontario by developing our natural resources," he said, adding that includes "working with strong local partnerships, our municipalities, our Indigenous communities."

"We will duly consult with Indigenous communities as well as northern Ontarians and rural municipalities going forward as we develop our northern resources."

In asking the question, Mamakwa said that Ontario, as a signatory to Treaty 9 — of which Eabametoong is also a part — commits it to ensuring mutually beneficial agreements.

"The basis of that treaty is how together we manage and share the benefits from the land and do so in a way that is mutually beneficial," he said.