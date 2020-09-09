Skip to Main Content
Man suffers injuries from workplace incident at quarry near Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay·New

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening after a workplace incident at a quarry site just outside of Thunder Bay.

Provincial police say the Ministry of Labour has been contacted

CBC News ·
The OPP say a 24-year-old man was injured at a quarry site near Thunder Bay on Thursday. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Provincial police said they were notified of the incident, which happened at a site on Virolainen Road off Highway 589 in Gorham Township on Thursday morning.

Police said the victim had his arm caught in a conveyer belt and was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The OPP said the Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will continue with an investigation.

