Man arrested in Thunder Bay drug bust charged with quarantine violation

A 26-year-old arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay last month now faces a charge of violating federal COVID-19 quarantine laws.

Thunder Bay police said the Toronto man was arrested on Oct. 29 as part of an investigation that resulted in the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of nearly $225,000.

Police said the individual travelled outside of Canada on Oct. 1, but then went to Thunder Bay on Oct. 8 without quarantining for 14 days as required by the Canadian Quarantine Act. A charge under that act was laid on Thursday

The accused is also facing a series of drug trafficking charges, along with resisting and obstructing a peace officer.