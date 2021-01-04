PureGold pours first bar at Red Lake, Ont., mine

The newest gold mine in Red Lake, Ont., achieved a significant milestone just before New Year's 2021 — pouring its first gold bar.

The mine, located in Madsen, just west of the townsite of Red Lake, is the second active mining company in the Red Lake gold district.

"With our first gold pour, we have transitioned to producer, and delivered on our promise to build Canada's newest gold mine in the heart of Red Lake, Ontario, on budget and on schedule," said Darin Labrenz, the president and CEO of PureGold, said in a statement.

The company is working on achieving its commercial production rates within the next three months and will continue its underground and above ground exploration drilling, while also updating its mine plan and operating plan.

The first load of ore from the mine was delivered to the mill for processing into gold on December 15, with the company pouring the first bar 15 days later.

PureGold said it currently employs 200 people at its operation and is expecting to have 350 people on its payroll in the near future.

The mine is slated to be operational for 12 years.