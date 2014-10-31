Thunder Bay, Ont., Pumpkin Parade set for Nov. 1

Thunder Bay's jack-o-lantern creativity will be on display once again on Friday night.

The city is hosting the third annual Thunder Bay Pumpkin Parade at Hillcrest Park, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1.

Volunteers will be on hand to provide candles, and pumpkin carvers have one last chance to show off their masterpieces after Halloween.

All the pumpkins that are displayed will then become part of the city's other big post-Halloween pumpkin project, the Great Pumpkin Compost Collection.

Anyone who can't bring their pumpkins to Friday's parade can dispose of them in designated collection bins until Nov. 10.

The bins are located at:

County Fair Plaza on Dawson Road

the Westfort Playfield off Neebing Avenue

and the Intercity Shopping Centre overflow parking lot, on Fort William Road next the Swiss Chalet

Pumpkins and other compostable decorations, like hay or cornstalks, can be left in the bins. They'll be collected and brought to the city's composting site.

Non-compostable items, like candles or bags, will not be accepted in the collection bins, the city said.

The city said the Great Pumpkin Compost Collection has been running since 1995, and diverted more than 400 tonnes of material from the landfill to the composting site.

The resulting compost is made available for free each spring.