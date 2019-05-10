A former Thunder Bay city councillor, Frank Pullia, will run for the Conservative Party of Canada in the October federal election, according to a written release from the Conservative Electoral District Association.

On Thursday, Pullia was acclaimed by the Thunder Bay - Superior North conservative riding association.

Pullia has been elected as a municipal councillor three times over the past 24 years, but, he also ran for mayor five times, all of which were unsuccessful.

The party said Pullia has both an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Lakehead University. It said Pullia has experience in politics, and is aware of the challenges faced in northwestern Ontario.

"It is different now, because our citizens expect more from their elected officials, they expect to be listened to," Pullia said. "They expect respect for the work that they do to build our community and our country and for the tax dollars that they send to Ottawa."

He said his key priorities will be making life affordable, maintaining and/or increasing investment in regional infrastructure and services, and building and developing our region's resources in an environmentally sustainable and progressive manner.

"We want to identify new opportunities for Canada as a whole, and in particular, this magnificent region. We want to increase both domestic and foreign investment and ensure workforce readiness, attract qualified newcomers to Canada and Northwestern Ontario and enable growth in a healthy and sustainable way that respects our people and our planet," Pullia said.