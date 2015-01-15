Ontario announces deal to rebuild radio network used by first responders

The Ontario government announced Thursday it has reached a $765 million agreement with Bell Mobility to rebuild the aging Public Safety Radio Network (PSRN) – a communications network used by first responders such as provincial police, paramedics, hospital staff, forest fire services, and correctional officers.

"The Public Safety Radio Network is an essential piece of our northern community infrastructure that supports emergency and law enforcement services," Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford said in a news release issued by the government.



"The modernization of the radio network is especially important in the North, where communications and first responders must cut through some of North America's most rugged terrain to reach some of our most isolated communities," he stated.



Rickford joined Premier Doug Ford in Kenora to make the announcement.



According to the release, under the agreement Bell Mobility will build the network's core infrastructure — as well as support antennas, servers and data centre equipment. It will also provide first responders and their dispatchers with state-of-the-art radio equipment and consoles. The company is also expected to provide network and radio equipment maintenance services for 15 years.