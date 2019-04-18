Thunder Bay health unit can now start officially tracking Lyme disease cases in the city

A new designation for Thunder Bay and the surrounding area by Public Health Ontario means local authorities can now start officially tracking cases of Lyme disease, according to the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

The city was recently added to the 2019 map of estimated risk areas for the tick-borne illness. It's the first time the Thunder Bay area has received such a designation.

"It takes us out of that grey zone where we're pretty sure that we have Lyme disease in our area but we're not officially designated as being a risk area," said Lee Sieswerda, the environmental health manager at the Thunder Bay health unit, adding that a large part of the case definition of Lyme disease is having lived in or visited an area that's at risk for the illness.

"Your doctor will make a determination about whether to treat you for Lyme disease but in terms of reporting it to public health so we can officially start counting them and raising awareness about Lyme disease, prior to us being a risk area, it would be pretty difficult to meet that case definition."

The main benefit to the designation, Sieswerda said, is being able to officially track the number of Lyme disease cases in the area and using the designation to raise awareness.

"We can definitively say, from here on out, that we definitely have cases of Lyme disease."

The Thunder Bay area was added because tick monitoring showed a permanent, reproducing population of black-legged, or deer, ticks, Sieswerda said.

"We know from anecdotal reports that there are plenty of people out there who would meet the case definition of Lyme disease now that we're a risk area," he said.

"It really has a tremendous impact on public awareness and, therefore, if people are aware that there is Lyme disease in our area, then they're more apt to take the personal protective measures that they need to protect themselves from Lyme disease."

2019 saw the largest number of at-risk areas for Lyme disease across Ontario. (Public Health Ontario)

The range of the black-legged tick is expanding, Sieswerda said.

"It's not as if we just started looking for black-legged ticks," he added. "We've actually been searching for them in our area for quite some time."

"To the south of us and to the west of us, there's been endemic areas for black-legged ticks so we thought with climate change ... that it was pretty likely that eventually the black-legged ticks would move into our area."