Public health nurses not on duty at Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Negotiations between the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the Ontario Nurses Association yesterday did not lead to an agreement.

In a media release, the health unit said the ONA members rejected the health unit's final contract offer and walked off the job as of Tuesday morning.

The strike means some of TBDHU's programs and services will have to be suspended or altered, and the health unit say there may also be some delays in the services provided.

The following list of the public health programs and services will be suspended until further notice:

· Nurse practitioner clinics

· Street Nursing

· Immunization and travel health clinics

· Flu clinics

· Take Control smoking cessation clinics

· Breastfeeding clinics

· Prenatal classes

· Parenting sessions, workshops and events

· Healthy Babies Healthy Children program

· Some School Health programming (includes classroom presentations and curriculum support)

· Workplace Health program

· Dental hygiene clinics for low risk children

· Branch Office Nursing services

The health unit says sexual health clinics will be operating but at limited capacity, so people should expect service delays. The release said all Health Unit's offices will be open, except for the Red Rock office, which will not open until further notice.

In regard to negotiations the health unit stated, "The TBDHU is committed to continuing to working with ONA to reach a fair agreement as soon as possible."

The Ontario Nurses Association says public health nurses from the health were on picket lines as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"Unfortunately, a long day of mediation failed to result in a respectful, fair contract offer and our dedicated Public Health Nurses have been forced to take strike action," said Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) President Vicki McKenna, RN.

The ONA says their members had three days of negotiations, two days of conciliation and one day of mediation with the health unit, before voting to reject the employer's final offer Monday night. The union says the TBDHU public health nurses are the lowest paid in the province and have been working without a contract for close to two years.

For updates on services during the contract dispute, people can visit www.tbdhu.com.