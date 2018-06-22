St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay is ramping up recruitment efforts for a new program aimed at addressing a shortage of personal support workers.

The program, which was launched in January, is in partnership with Progressive Training College.

Students who qualify receive a $3,000 grant and a $1,000 loan toward their training. They're also guaranteed full-time employment upon graduation.

The first class of six students graduated on Friday and now the push is on to recruit students for the fall term.

St. Joseph's Care Group president Tracy Buckler says the organization currently needs about 35 more PSWs to meet their needs.

Tracy Buckler is the president of St. Joseph's Care Group. (CBC News)

"Well it would allow our units to be fully staffed and people not having to be working short," she said.

"It would also potentially allow us to open up the remaining 64 beds that are still vacant because of health human resources shortages."

The training program lasts 23 weeks.