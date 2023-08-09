Provincial police say it was a deadly weekend on Ontario highways, with 2 fatal collisions in the northwest

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the province's northwest have reported two fatal collisions in the last two days, adding to the already staggering death toll on Ontario roads this week.

Both collisions in the northwest involved commercial vehicles.

Police responded to one of the collisions Monday on Highway 17, outside of Lecours Township, near Marathon. The driver of a passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Less than 24 hours later, OPP in the region responded to a separate collision on Highway 527, just south of Gull Bay First Nation. The driver of a passenger vehicle was pronounced dead as a result of that collision.

Highest number of fatalities over a long weekend

OPP reported a total of eight fatalities in the province over the long week. Six of those deaths happened on the road.

"The fatalities mark the highest number of traffic and marine-related deaths to occur over a long weekend so far this year," reads a release from police, adding that it was a tragic long weekend for many.

In addition to the road fatalities, one person was killed in an off-road vehicle collision and another person was killed in a boating incident.

Provincial police say over 7,700 charges were laid in a recent provincial traffic safety campaign, with a majority of the charges relating to speeding.

"The OPP reminds the motoring public about the central role they play in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers and passengers," reads a release from police.

The high number of road fatalities, and charges, come as a trucker advocacy group calls on the federal government to improve the national minimum safety standards for truck drivers.

The group, called Truckers for Safer Highways, launched a petition pushing for a unified training program coast to coast, for all new drivers.

They want to see better training, including more time behind the wheel.

Police in Ontario report there are approximately 9,000 collisions yearly involving transport trucks on provincial highways and roads.

"They're not getting the experience. They're not getting practice at ensuring they understand how long, say, it's going to take for their truck to overtake another vehicle," explained Travis McDougall, co-founder of Truckers for Safer Highways, in an interview with CBC's Superior Morning.

Travis McDougall is one of the leaders behind the group Truckers for Safer Highways based in Ontario. (Submitted by Travis McDougall)

"I'm sure many in the Thunder Bay region have seen that one truck will try and pass another. And it takes so long. And by the time they're getting around it, they can't see if there's something coming," he continued.

McDougall also wants the minimum hours of time spent behind the wheel significantly increased, adding that he believes 80 per cent of all training should be done behind the wheel.

The petition is supported by Kitchener Green MP Mike Morrice, with 500 signatures needed for it to be presented in the House of Commons.