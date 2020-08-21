Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Provincial police investigate Highway 11 collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Collision at the Kashabowie River Bridge sends one person to hospital

Police responded to a collision around 5 a.m. Friday after a motorist struck the Kashabowie Bridge on Highway 11 in northwestern Ontario. (Submitted by OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision around 5 a.m. on Friday morning, west of Thunder Bay on Highway 11.

The collision at the Kashabowie River Bridge involved a single tractor trailer unit. Police said the lone driver struck the bridge abutments, which is currently under construction and controlled by signal lights.

The driver was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation continues.

In a post on Facebook about the collision, OPP are reminding motorists to drive safely.

"Please pay attention when you are driving, take a break if you need one and above all else, drive safely; everyone has someone to get home to," the post reads.

