Provincial police investigate Highway 11 collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision around 5 a.m. on Friday morning, west of Thunder Bay on Highway 11.

The collision at the Kashabowie River Bridge involved a single tractor trailer unit. Police said the lone driver struck the bridge abutments, which is currently under construction and controlled by signal lights.

The driver was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation continues.

In a post on Facebook about the collision, OPP are reminding motorists to drive safely.

"Please pay attention when you are driving, take a break if you need one and above all else, drive safely; everyone has someone to get home to," the post reads.