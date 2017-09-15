Thunder Bay mayor to ask outside boards to ensure provincial cuts aren't downloaded to Thunder Bay taxpayers

Thunder Bay's mayor is calling on outside boards to ensure they're not making up for any provincial cuts by increasing levies to the city.

Mayor Bill Mauro is specifically naming the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority, and the local board of health in the motion, which is scheduled to be tabled at Monday's meeting of Thunder Bay city council.

The motion asks city administration to work with those boards to:

Determine how the levies issued to the city may be affected by potential cuts in provincial funding

Examine their budgets and "ensure that potential funding cuts are not being downloaded to the municipality which is in effect asking local taxpayers" to make up for the cuts

Present information about any funding gaps to the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee

"Some of the cuts have been confirmed," Mauro said Thursday. "We know for sure we're going to have less money, and some of that is going to be the responsibility of outside boards."

One example of how the cuts — which will come into effect in 2020 — are affecting municipalities is public health funding. Currently, 75 per cent of that funding comes from the province and 25 from municipalities; the Doug Ford government has announced that will change to a 70-30 split next year.

"It's just for me to say through this resolution we understand their authority, we respect the work that they do and the programs that they provide, but we hope that it's just not an automatic decision that they will decide to increase the cost on the municipal taxpayer," Mauro said.