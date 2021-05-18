Provincial and local fire crews in the northwest keep close watch on forest fires ahead of long weekend

Local and provincial fire crews say they are keeping a close watch on the forest fire situation across northwestern Ontario, and are reminding residents of fire safety measures ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Earlier this week, the fire hazard across the region was considered to be extreme, but has since "quieted" down to low or moderate conditions following rainfall across the region Thursday.

"It's important to remember that, you know, rainfall doesn't fall uniformly across the landscape. It falls heavier in some places and later in others. So if you, you know, plan on using a fire in an outdoor setting, it's good to check the hazard in your area," said Chris Marchand, information officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

Marchand said wet weather on Thursday, which is expected to last into the weekend, has helped the forest fire situation, adding that it's still important for residents to observe the rules when it comes to outdoor burning.

As of Thursday the ministry was attending to ten fires that were reported as "not under control". Marchand said two fires near Kenora, Ont., continue to be of concern.

"Kenora 25, which is in the Willard Lake area, and another close by fire, Kenora 30, which is running sort of parallel to it, a few kilometers to the northeast," explained Marchand.

"They've had the benefit of air tanker and helicopter buckets support over the past few days to help them get established on the ground and to work on protecting nearby structures with sprinklers and more crews are expected to arrive today [Thursday]," he added.

Northwestern hubs prepared for forest fire season

The fires near by Kenora, Ont., have the local fire department also keeping watch on the situation, according to Fire Chief Todd Skene. He said as of Thursday, the forest fires in the area have yet to impact the local fire department.

"From an emergency management perspective, I've been in close contact with the Ministry of Natural Resources. They have their teams on both the large fires in our area and just staying up to speed on all the things that are going on and briefing our emergency control group in the event that, you know, we need to do an evacuation or we have to accept evacuees," said Skene, who also serves as the emergency management coordinator for the northwestern Ontario city.

Skene added the city has also been in close contact with the MNRF regarding a potential restricted fire zone for the Kenora area, however, he said the recent rainfall has helped the situation of hot and dry conditions.

"So I think we're looking pretty, pretty good for, you know, getting some rain on the ground … because this is one of the driest conditions, I've seen in my 27 years with fire," said Skene.

In Thunder Bay, Ont., the local fire department is also preparing similar responses to forest fires in the area, along with brush and grass fires within the municipal boundaries.

"As with any year, we're prepared to respond to an outbreak of a fire within our municipal boundaries. That being said, we also have an agreement with the Ministry of Natural Resources for support from them should it be required," explained Thunder Bay Fire Chief Greg Hankkio.

As the region continues to see a number of active forest fires, Hankkio said the city's Municipal Emergency Control Group is prepared to respond to any request from neighbouring communities and from the province regarding evacuations due to forest fires, currently no requests have been made as of Thursday.

Hankkio echoed fire safety messaging from his regional colleagues, adding that as of Thursday a restrictive fire zone is not on the table.

"Heading into, you know, the long weekend, I'm sure people are going to want to get outside and can enjoy the weather as best they can within the restrictions that are presently in place as a result of the pandemic. And yeah, we just ask that people be mindful and safe if they are having recreational burning events and or lighting off fireworks," said Hankkio.

