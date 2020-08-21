Province invests $13 million dollars in Fort William Historical Park

The provincial government announced on Friday it is investing nearly $13 million dollars in Fort William Historical Park, one of the largest living history attractions in North America, located in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Lisa MacLeod, minister of heritage, sport, tourism, and culture industries said the investment is to make "capital improvements" at the park.

"Fort William Historical Park is an economic catalyst for the region, which is why our government is continuing to invest in northern Ontario," said MacLeod in a news release issued Friday. "We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to safely explore one of Ontario's award-winning heritage attractions this season and for years to come."

Thunder Bay is a beautiful City with a rich history - today I announced $13M for <a href="https://twitter.com/ExploreON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ExploreON</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VisitFtWilliam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VisitFtWilliam</a> & an additional $1M for events, festivals, libraries, museums & programs for the area. Our total investment in the north for our sectors this week nears $24 Million. <a href="https://t.co/G18HvFhq2w">pic.twitter.com/G18HvFhq2w</a> —@MacLeodLisa

The 47-year-old site, which is regarded as one of northern Ontario's leading tourist attractions, has implemented recent capital investment projects which include development of a new access road to streamline traffic for large events.

Site rehabilitation to repair and maintain heritage structures, and remediation after recent flooding are also a part of recent investment projects, according to the province.

"Fort William Historical Park welcomes the ongoing support of the province," said Sergio Buonocore, general manager at the park. "The work being completed is essential to keeping this attraction in excellent condition, and ensuring that we continue to be the cultural and tourism focal point for northern Ontario."

Each summer Fort William Historical Park hosts a number of historical and themed festival and large scale events. This year, those events were cancelled due to COVID-19. (Submitted by FWHP)

The announcement comes as Minister Macleod visits several northern Ontario attractions to announce more than $25 million in grants and strategic investments.

Macleod said as she tours the province, the "devastating impact" of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses and Ontario's tourism sector as a whole has been discussed.

The historical park delayed opening for its peak summer season due to COVID-19.

Since opening on July 24, 2020, the park has been offering incentives to attract visitors and families, including reduced admission rates for the 2020 season. Park officials said "stringent" health and safety protocols have also been implemented as they welcome the public back on site.

In addition, Fort William Historical Park is providing free admission every Friday for the month of August to frontline health care workers to show appreciation for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.