Province announces funding for broadband towers in Northwestern Ontario

The province of Ontario is helping to increase broadband access and affordability for more than 600 residents living in the Mishkeegogamang Ojibway First Nation.

Kenora Rainy-River MPP Greg Rickford, announced on Tuesday Keewaytinook Okimakanak council is receiving $179,040 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to purchase and install two 200-foot broadband towers.

"By improving broadband access in the Mishkeegogamang community, Keewaytinook Okimakanak's broadband project will bring new economic and educational opportunities and help build a safer and connected community," said minister Rickford.

The province said in a written release that improving the broadband access in the community will benefit homes and businesses as well as important services and facilities, including the e-learning centre, band office, community centre and health centre telemedicine office.

"On behalf of my Council and the entire membership, we wish to express our appreciation to the Ontario Government, especially NOHFC and the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, for providing the funding required to upgrade our internet capacity," said Chief David Masakeyash, Mishkeegogamang Ojibway Nation.

The increase to broadband access comes as a part of Ontario's plan to develop new NOHFC programs that support more projects in rural northern communities.