Prostate Cancer Awareness Month launched at Thunder Bay City Hall

A Thunder Bay organization is marking Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by not only encouraging men in northwestern Ontario to get tested, but also by covering the costs of the test.

"One of seven Canadian men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, and every day 11 men die from prostate cancer in Canada," said Ed Long, past president of Prostate Cancer Support Thunder Bay.

"If it's detected early, the survival rate for prostate cancer can be close to 100 per cent," he said. "But three of four men, when it's detected late, will die of the disease."

So, in an effort to encourage more men in the region to get tested, Long said Prostate Cancer Support Thunder Bay will reimburse them for testing costs.

Long said those who get tested in the region simply need to send the receipt to the organization.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced some changes to Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in Thunder Bay, Long said.

Normally, the organization would hold an event called Men Make It Happen, he said.

"We would have had doctors speaking on health issues for men," he said. "We would have had nurses there doing a mini-health exam."

In addition, blood samples for the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test would have been collected at the event, Long said.

Testing rates low

"It is a test that doesn't diagnose prostate cancer, but it gives an indication if further testing should be done," he said of the PSA test.

Long said testing rates in the region are "low," particularly among the Indigenous population.

He said confusion about the testing is a factor, as is concern over false positives or unnecessary testing.

"Our urologists are very careful to not do anything that isn't necessary," Long said. "Men shouldn't have that fear. They will only have further testing if it's really needed."

Long said it's especially important to promote prostate cancer awareness this year, due to the cancellation of the Men Make It Happen event.

"One of the reasons that we miss having the Men Make It Happen event is that every year, we have men that come … and as a result of that, they find out that they have prostate cancer and can begin their treatments," Long said. "Early detection saves lives, and that's what we want to promote."

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month was officially kicked off on Tuesday with a flag raising at City Hall.

To find out more about prostate cancer, and to submit a receipt, visit the Prostate Cancer Support Thunder Bay website.