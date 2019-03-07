Retired oil worker floats proposal to ship Alberta bitumen through Thunder Bay

A retired oil field worker in Alberta has "floated" a novel solution to Alberta's oil transportation woes: pipe the bitumen to Thunder Bay, Ont., then ship it up the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Irving oil refinery in New Brunswick.

Garfield Marks published his proposal in a small online newspaper out of Chesterville, Ont.

Marks enjoys thinking outside the box and posting ideas on social media and other platforms to prompt discussion, he told CBC.

"I made a tongue-in-cheek thing first about doing it by air, you know, as another option," he said, "and then, in the [ensuing] discussion, we came up with, 'Well what about this idea?'"

In an era when proposed oil pipelines are facing delays or cancellations, and Alberta premier Rachel Notley has announced she is preparing to lease rail cars to transport bitumen to market, Marks' proposal might be more than a pipe dream, according to the director of the Queen's Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy.

'I don't think that it's a totally nuts idea'

"I don't think that it's a totally nuts idea," Warren Mabee said. "I think that there's some flaws to it ... but this is an idea that could work in certain circumstances and at certain times of year. ... It's not the craziest thing I've ever heard."

The chief executive officer of the Port of Thunder Bay said shipping oil from the port "could easily be done."

"We ship refined gasoline and diesel up from Sarnia. We've done that for many many years," Tim Heney told CBC. "So it's not something that's that far-fetched."

There are, however, plenty of potential drawbacks to shipping crude through the Seaway, Mabee explained, not least of which is the fact that it isn't open year-round.

The need to store oil or redirect it during the winter months could be costly, he said.

Potential roadblocks

Another potential pitfall is capacity, he added; there may not be enough of the right-sized tankers available to carry the oil through the Seaway.

Finally, he said, the journey by sea from Lake Superior to the Irving refinery in New Brunswick is a long one, so it might make more sense to transport the product to a closer facility such as the one in Sarnia, Ont.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is still reviewing the idea of shipping crude oil from western Canada through its system, and it's a long way from happening, according to Bruce Hodgson, the Seaway's director of market development.

"Obviously, there needs to be an ongoing commitment on the part of a producer, and so that's going to be required for any project of this nature," he said.

So far, no producer has come forward seeking to ship crude through Thunder Bay, he said.

Asked about the possible environmental risks of shipping oil on Lake Superior, both Hodgson and Heney said shipping by tanker is relatively safe; Hodgson noted that any tankers carrying the product would have to be double-hulled, and crews are heavily vetted.

Time to rethink pipelines?

There hasn't been a spill in the Seaway system for more than 20 years he said.

Nonetheless, Mabee said, the potential for an oil spill on the Great Lakes could be a huge issue.

"The St. Lawrence and the Great Lakes have a lot of people living in close proximity, a lot of people who rely on it for drinking water," he said. "There's a delicate ecosystem there. I think a lot of people would push back against this proposal simply from that perspective."

In fact, one of the reasons Mabee appreciates Marks' proposal, he said, is because it invites people to weigh the pros and cons of different methods of transporting oil.

"If we're not going to build pipelines, but we're going to continue to use oil, it means that people are going to be looking at some of these alternative transport options," he said.



"And if we don't want oil on those alternative transport options, we need to give the pipelines another thought."

