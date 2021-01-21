Joint police investigation leads to 12 arrests in northern and southern Ontario, seizure of $2.7M in drugs

A joint-force police operation has led to the seizure of $2.7 million in drugs and the arrests of a dozen people in northern and southern Ontario, Thunder Bay police said Thursday.

Project Valiant was led by the Thunder Bay Police Service's Intelligence Unit and included the York Regional Police, the OPP's Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation took place between August and December 2020, and led to a series of search warrants being executed in Thunder Bay, and in Markham, Ont., police said.

Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. John Fennell said Project Valiant was launched as an effort to stop the flow of illicit drugs from southern Ontario to Thunder Bay.

"Any given day, our highways have couriers bringing more drugs to our communities," Fennell said during a virtual news conference on Thursday. "Our city is fully aware of the socioeconomic impact this has on our city resources and mental health as a whole."

The searches led police to seize large quantities of drugs:

11.9 kilograms of fentanyl.

1.55 kilograms of cocaine, both powder and crack.

4,089 fentanyl/fake oxycodone pills.

846 packages of black-market cannabis edibles (black market).

Eight capsules of hydromorphone.

Also seized were weapons, including a handgun, 10 rifles, four shotguns, a crossbow, two stun guns and two high-capacity magazines. Police said thousands of rounds of ammunition were also found.

Finally, during the searches, police also seized four cars, a motorcycle, more than $120,000 in cash, fake IDs and various items consistent with drug trafficking.

Project Valiant also led to the seizure of numerous weapons, as well as vehicles, police said. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Provided)

"The Thunder Bay police will continue to work with our sister agencies in a joint-forces effort to combat the illicit drug trade, not only for our community, but all communities affected," Fennell said. "Locally, we continue to work with our social agencies that are also attempting to deal with the impact of illicit drug use within our city."

"The impact of illicit drugs in our community endangers life and mental health, while draining resources such as emergency services, emergency beds at hospital, all while causing further criminal activity," he said. "This has a heavy financial burden on our city, our social services, and our police resources."

"Our police service cannot combat this alone, and we will only succeed if we work as a whole community."

Of the 12 people arrested, six are from Thunder Bay, and four are from Toronto. Also arrested were individuals from Brampton and Mississauga.

All face numerous drug and weapons-related charges.